Letter: Abusive Catholic priests Albert Klein, East Side 1 hr ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Why aren't these priests arrested? Albert Klein East SideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe for just 99¢ per week Support quality journalism Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps No more surveys blocking articles Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Letter Comments may be used in print. Load comments Recommended Submit a letter to the editorLetters to the editor on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a letter Submit a guest opinionGuest opinions on topics of general interest are welcomed and encouraged. Submit a guest opinion