Letter: Academics vs. Athletics

Those few of us who still believe academics should take precedence over athletics received another wakeup call this weekend. David Shaw, football coach at Stanford, who cared deeply about academics, resigned after multiple losing seasons and Ken Niumatalolo, football coach at Navy, a school with high academic standards, was fired after a losing season and failure to beat Army. In addition, Kenny Dillingham was hired at ASU and will receive almost $4 million in salary. If Mr. Dillingham wins between 9 and 12 games yearly, he will get an additional $200,000 to $500,000 in bonus money. Can there be any doubt where priorities lie?

Charles Schultz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

