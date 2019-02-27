"Green Book," now added to my list of all-time favorite movies, was nominated for an Academy Award in five categories and won in three — a great tribute to a beautifully acted film, which I thought had it all: it entertained, instructed, made us laugh and gave us a lot to think about.
I can only imagine how Viggo Mortensen must have felt after his co-star, Mahershala Ali, won an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and the movie won awards for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay — and he didn't get the nod for Best Actor.
So, what do you call Viggo Mortensen, a nominee who lost? I call him an outstanding actor. In spite of this crushing disappointment, I hope he maintains belief in himself and his abilities. Fingers crossed for next time. To all nominees, who did or didn't go home with Oscar in hand, congratulations. You made us proud.
Barbara Russek
North side
