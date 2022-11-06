 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: ACC needs to move to the future

Re: Oct. 10 article “ACC Peterson wrong about energy” I agree with Mr. Carran that we need to move forward toward renewable energy. Why stay in the past? The future is not with expensive fossil fuels but with renewables that are rapidly becoming more cost effective every year. My vote is for Sandra Kennedy and Lauren Kuby for the ACC. They will work toward this renewable future.

Corliss Jenkins-Sherry

Corliss Jenkins-Sherry, Member of Tucson chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby

Northwest side

