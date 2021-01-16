Letter: ACC New Energy Rules

Up until 10 years ago, Arizona led the country in implementing clean and renewable energy. Since then, Arizona has lagged far behind other states. The Arizona Corporate Commission is considering a new set of energy rules that will bring Arizona back on par with other states. The new rules will require: 100% carbon reduction in power generation by 2050, extended and expanded energy efficiency standards (will result in lower energy bills for rate payers), energy storage standard (including allowance for residential energy storage units), a more transparent IRP process (require utilities to be more open in their planning process), and just & equitable energy transition (don’t burden underserved communities with regressive energy pricing policies, as well as not just closing fossil fuel per generating facilities and walking away). Public comments (Reference Docket No. RU-00000A-18-0284) are open thru January 22, 2021. Submit a written comment of support to www.azcc.gov, select “Cases and Open Meetings”, then “Make a Public Comment in a Docket”.
Karl Schaeffer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.