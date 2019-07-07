As a Ratepayer that is also frustrated with chronic increases in electricity rates during a time where new technology has enabled significant cost reductions, I'm writing to provide guidance to other frustrated ratepayers (ACC Should Administer not Legislate, J. McConnell). The problems are ratepayer apathy, current rate structure that pays profit as a percent of cost, incentive to increase not decrease costs, that generates much greater net income than competitive markets; a resource planning process that allows 'reasonable" versus "optimal" costs; and ineffective ethics rules. We need Performance Based rates and processes that incite continuous improvement, measurable and significant costs-rate reductions, that prohibit employment by utilities of post-ACC employees for 3-years, and prohibits use of ACC phones, computers, email for personal reasons. Be active; vote for Commissioners that will support your desired results, read and submit comments to the ACC regarding TEP's current request to increase rates(again); https://eservice.azcc.gov/Utilities/PublicComment docket E-01933A-19-0028
Terry Finefrock
Foothills
