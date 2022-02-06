 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: ACC votes down Updated Energy Rules
Letter: ACC votes down Updated Energy Rules

Re: the jan. 27 article 'ACC votes to reject guidelines for clean energy."

Gobsmacked to read the article. The ACC voted against modernizing our State’s energy rules and as a result, Arizonans will see higher utility bills, and dirtier air and water in the coming years. The ACC sided with out-of-state, investor owned, for-profit utilities to the detriment of local Arizonans. Many thanks to Commissioners Kennedy and Tovar for voting for the updated rules. The votes against the updated energy rules range from a total denial of man-made climate change to “let the market lead the way”. Arizona’s embrace of these backward policies continues to cement our State’s position of leadership in the race to the bottom,

Karl Schaeffer

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

