For many years, increased access to health insurance has been the focus of attempts to improve health outcomes in the US. But health insurance is not health care. The referenced article points out that once affordability is addressed by insurance, access to providers can become an issue. The current system, by default, addresses this by increasing the load on providers and by extending access times. (Insurance companies also reduce access by denying referrals and rejecting claims.) If universal health insurance is adopted at some point, the problem will worsen.