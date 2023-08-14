Re: Medicaid expansion hurts mental health of needy, 7/26/23
For many years, increased access to health insurance has been the focus of attempts to improve health outcomes in the US. But health insurance is not health care. The referenced article points out that once affordability is addressed by insurance, access to providers can become an issue. The current system, by default, addresses this by increasing the load on providers and by extending access times. (Insurance companies also reduce access by denying referrals and rejecting claims.) If universal health insurance is adopted at some point, the problem will worsen.
Increasing the number of providers is the obvious solution to the problem of accessibility. Recognizing this, the Arizona Board of Regents has proposed establishing a new medical school at ASU and expanding the capacity of the one in Tucson. Accelerated certification for medical personal trained in other countries and expanded use of telemedicine can also increase accessibility. More providers will reduce stress on patients and pressure on medical personal.
Barbara Hall
Midtown
