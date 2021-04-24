 Skip to main content
Letter: Accessible Playgrounds
Letter: Accessible Playgrounds

Several years ago, for a family reunion in Janesville, Wisconsin, the family reunion was held at a local city park site, Camden Playground.

The playground was, for myself, a new revelation as the playground incorporated several play sites for the disabled, I.e. roll up the wheelchair and play on! Most amazing and totally impressive!

As it were, Wisconsin has several “accessible” playgrounds with features specifically designed for the disabled.

I would think and hope, within the not too distant future, Tucson would have within the Parks and Recreation budget allocations, plans for an “accessible inclusive” playground. The Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center is a most impressive beginning. Tucson could and should do more, including, within the Parks and Recreation sites financial support and plans for a totally “accessible inclusive” playground.

Sara O'Neil

Midtown

