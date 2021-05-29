Letter: Accessory Dwelling Units - Not Necessarily a Good Idea

The City is considering the development of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU's) which are small dwelling units that are added to existing residences. While there is some interest to provide more housing, further development of this type comes with some costs. Population density will increase if this change is made in the zoning code which will add more demand for services such as water, energy, social services and transportation. More dense housing will use space that is now available for landscaping and added parking would be required taking more surface area. The in-fill strategy currently used by the city has already changed the "feel" of Tucson and in the area where I live has impacted habitat and urban wildlife. The City claims to be striving for sustainability, but concepts such as the ADU threaten that goal. At the least these ADU would need to require solar panels and rainwater catchment structures to lessen the impact. Think hard about this idea and let your Council person know your concerns.
John Ferner
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.