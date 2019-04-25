Re: the April 23 article "3 UA students won't face charges for protest."
The Pima County District Attorney decided to drop charges against 3 students who confronted Border Patrol agents who were invited to talk to a law class. These students disrupted the presentation and aggressively challenged the agents. These students broke the law, clear and simple. How far does something like this have to go before you make people accountable for their actions. Barbara LaWall you made the wrong decision.
Ron Gagner
Northeast side
