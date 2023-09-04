Since 2017, the actions of the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) give the appearance of conspiring with the state’s electric utilities to protect them from competition by:

• changing the rates solar customers receive for the excess power to ensure the cost of their systems do not ‘pencil out;’

• denying third-party providers using lower cost renewable energy access to utility customers.

Commissioner Meyer’s argument that non-solar customers are subsidizing those who have rooftop solar is so obviously erroneous one must question his fitness to serve. To bridge the gap between the supply of renewable energy and the demand for power, TEP burns natural gas and transmits electricity. That is much more expensive than just allowing excess electricity to flow from solar to non-solar neighbors.

If Meyers and the ACC don’t like subsidies, they should hold the utilities responsible for the ‘externalities’ they create but do not have to pay for – indisputable costs from burning fossil fuels and vaporizing the state’s scarce water resources.

Steven Lesh

East side