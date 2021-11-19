 Skip to main content
Letter: ACES Family Dismayed by TVUSD School Board
Letter: ACES Family Dismayed by TVUSD School Board

Prior to the pandemic, our children attended Agua Caliente Elementary School (ACES), part of TVUSD. Early in the pandemic we pulled our kids from public school, in favor of homeschooling. With the arrival of the kids covid vaccine, we were ready to re-enroll our kids into the school that they love and miss. Then ACES was hit by an outbreak of Covid, causing the school to close down. Now we’re not so sure. Throughout this entire pandemic, TVUSD has continued to refuse to institute a simple mask mandate. Worse, it wasn't even brought up for discussion at the most recent school board meeting, and it "might" be part of the discussion at the next meeting, according to an email sent to parents. We would love for our children to return to ACES, but feel that the school board does not have the welfare of students as their top priority. Unless something changes, we will vote with our actions, and keep our children out of the public school system.

Jennifer and Kevin Elliott

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

