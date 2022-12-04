Letter: Acountability

We should all be grateful that the elections are over for another two years, finally all of the commercials spewing distortions and false claims are over. We have a set of elected representatives that have made promises for the future, a picture they have painted for the voters to believe, and it is critical to remember what was promised and whether those promises are being fulfilled over the coming years. This is accountability, when elected representatives actually perform as desired and promised. Accountability is an old revitalized concept that will be used by politicians to instill guilt when you don't follow the expectations they have established. However, you elected them so they are accountable to you, not the reverse, hold them accountable and cultivate your right to your opinion of their performance.