Letter: Action on climate change; City of Tucson

Mayor Romero and Councilman Durham recently released the copy of the Tucson Climate Emergency Declaration, up for vote on Sept 9th. It mentions many reasons why this action is imperative and timely, including the dangers of extreme heat to our lives. Tucson is the 3rd fastest warming city in the US. We broke the record for the hottest month on record in July, only to break the same record again in August. This occurrence not only confronts us with the harsh intensity of the local effects of climate change, but offers a grave glimpse of possibilities for our future.
We must pass this climate emergency declaration because as those on the front lines of climate change, our residents and especially those most vulnerable deserve to be protected. Our health, environment, food supply and more are on the line. It is long past time to make serious plans to mitigate heat and health impacts of climate change, and reduce our global carbon emissions contribution.
Eve Shapiro, MD, MPH and Barbara Warren, MD. MPH
North side
