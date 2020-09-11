 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Action on climate change; City of Tucson
View Comments

Letter: Action on climate change; City of Tucson

Mayor Romero and Councilman Durham recently released the copy of the Tucson Climate Emergency Declaration, up for vote on Sept 9th. It mentions many reasons why this action is imperative and timely, including the dangers of extreme heat to our lives. Tucson is the 3rd fastest warming city in the US. We broke the record for the hottest month on record in July, only to break the same record again in August. This occurrence not only confronts us with the harsh intensity of the local effects of climate change, but offers a grave glimpse of possibilities for our future.

We must pass this climate emergency declaration because as those on the front lines of climate change, our residents and especially those most vulnerable deserve to be protected. Our health, environment, food supply and more are on the line. It is long past time to make serious plans to mitigate heat and health impacts of climate change, and reduce our global carbon emissions contribution.

Eve Shapiro, MD, MPH and Barbara Warren, MD. MPH

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Local-issues

Letter: Why the cap?

As a text editor, I have noticed a fairly recent change in your capitalization protocol, specifically: "The event came on the heels of yet ano…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News