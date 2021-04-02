Letter: ACTIONS FOLLOW WORDS

ACTIONS FOLLOW WORDS!
“We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong and that’s why I brag about it so much.” Said Gov. Ducey after the November 2020 election, boasting about Arizona’s investments ensuring election fairness and security. He added, “No voter should be disenfranchised.”
He’s absolutely right on both counts! Now, is he willing to put those words into action? Will he veto the flood of voter suppression and election-process-mangling bills that are about to arrive on his desk?
The Republicans in the legislature outdid themselves this year. In a panic-driven attempt to save their ability to win elections, they are trying to strangle voters and tangle processes rather than offer good governance. They have passed a collection of bad-faith legislation that will create havoc in Arizona’s well-designed and well-run election system, and will deprive thousands-upon-thousands of legal, eligible Arizonans of their freedom to vote.
Do the right thing Governor. Just say, ”NO!”
Bill Yohey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.