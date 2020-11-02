 Skip to main content
Letter: Activist Mayor is at it again
It was no surprise when I saw that our activist Mayor Romero has forbidden TPD officers from providing security at the voting poll locations. This is the same Mayor who allowed people to paint Black Lives Matter down Stone Avenue but denied another to paint two thin blue lines in front of Police Headquarters in support of the Police. She claims that the officer presence is ‘voter intimidation’ but what she’s really saying is it’s voter intimidation unless you are white. This action just confirms her contempt for the police. I’m not supposed to feel safe because the police are at the polls? Her support of defunding the Police and that the Police are bad people just demonstrates her activist position that the Police are the enemy. The Sheriffs Department will provide the presence instead. Thank you Sheriff Napier for doing your job and not letting politics drive your decisions. Once again Mayor, you were elected to govern, not to promote your activist agenda. Do your job!

Tim Robertson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

