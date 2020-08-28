Letter: Activist Mayor Romero is breaking the law

Re: the Aug. 20 article "$1.25M donated for immigrants here hit by virus."
I saw your article where $1.25M has been raised for Romero’s “We are one/Somos Uno Resiliency” program. Mayor Romero states that this is financial relief for “immigrants” who do not have access to the Federal CARES act funds “regardless of citizenship”. The reason these people do not have access to Federal funds is because they are not “immigrants” at all. They are illegal undocumented “immigrants” and therefore do not qualify for relief funds. The fact that the Mayor is raising these funds to be distributed to these “immigrants” is illegal! She is promoting and supporting illegal undocumented residents in the name of the City of Tucson. This is not your job Mayor. Your job is to govern the “citizens” of Tucson, not to support your agenda to provide sanctuary to illegal “immigrants”! Stop using your position to be an activist and “govern”. That’s what you were elected to do!!
Tim Robertson
Foothills
