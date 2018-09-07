Sheriff Napier's recent statements about the rejection of the Stonegarden Grant closed with a remark that "there were many disparaging comments made about our deputies and Department." As one of the "activists" in the room, I can attest to the fact that there were very few comments saying anything disparaging at all about our hard-working, rank-and-file deputies. Quite the opposite.
Many of us spoke passionately about how much respect we have for our Department and how this Federal grant encouraging local law enforcement to enforce Federal immigration laws dismantles trust between deputies and the community, and puts them in an unfair position.
Activists support our deputies and we recognize their bravery and commitment to the community, we just do not support a Federal grant which doesn't further public safety. Implying otherwise is dishonest and will widen the gulf in trust between the people who live here and their Sheriff's Department.
Kristen Randall
East side
