Letter: Actress Keaton looks to turn a tidy profit on Tucson house

I was disappointed to see the article on a celebrity who does not even live in Tucson trying to flip a 2.6 million dollar house on the front page of the Sunday, August 9, 2020 Arizona Daily Star. Seems pretty insensitive to feature this story on the front page during a pandemic when many people are stuck at home struggling financially to pay rent and put food on the table. The story belongs in the business section. It does not deserve to be on the front page.
Ginger Miller
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!