Letter: Actress Keaton looks to turn a tidy profit on Tucson house
Letter: Actress Keaton looks to turn a tidy profit on Tucson house

I was disappointed to see the article on a celebrity who does not even live in Tucson trying to flip a 2.6 million dollar house on the front page of the Sunday, August 9, 2020 Arizona Daily Star. Seems pretty insensitive to feature this story on the front page during a pandemic when many people are stuck at home struggling financially to pay rent and put food on the table. The story belongs in the business section. It does not deserve to be on the front page.

Ginger Miller

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

