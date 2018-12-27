My hope for 2019 is that people finally realize that there is a difference between “climate change” and “man-made climate change.” The earth’s climate has been changing for over 4.5 billion years. In more recent history, just 10,000 years ago, glaciers covered all of Canada, and into the United States as far as Long Island, New York (which is a glacial moraine), and into Ohio, Indiana, and much of the great plains. At that time, man’s influence on the earth was infinitesimal, and fossil fuels had not yet been discovered.
However, the earth began warming, and the glaciers receded. This was a natural phenomenon, part of the earth’s cycle of climate change. As the earth grew warmer, civilizations moved north to the more temperate climates. Those who claim man is behind most or all of the climate change are ignoring history. We cannot “solve” climate change any more than we can change the earth’s orbit around the sun. Rather, we must do as man has always done, and that is to adapt to a changing world. To do otherwise is both foolish and futile.
Ray Trombino
Sahuarita
