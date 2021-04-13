 Skip to main content
Letter: Additional CUDOs to Star Sports Coverage
Re: April 8 "Letter Thanks to the Daily Star Sports Team". I just wanted to ensure the photographers also receive recognition for their coverage of the sports teams and events. The recent photos of the Women's Wildcat basketball team's advance through the NCAA tournament really captured the intensity, emotion, teamwork, and skill of the participants. I especially liked Mampta Popat's picture of Adia Barnes extreme joy while hugging Aari on the cover page of the April 2 NCAA Extra Section. It brings a smile to my face every time I look at it. Well done Mampta Popat, Rebecca Sasnett, Kelly Presnell, Josh Galemore, and Rick Wiley. I hope I haven't forgotten anyone. Keep up the great work!

Dianne Lethaby

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

