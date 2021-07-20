Letter: Addressing Climate Change Addresses poverty

I was disappointed that the Star’s ward 3 endorsement implied addressing climate change will not alleviate poverty but that “Business and economic development " will. Addressing climate change will create long lasting meaningful work. Addressing climate change addresses poverty by improving the environment and health of those that now live in areas of heat island and industrial pollution. By themselves business and economic development have created boom and bust cycles that do little to building a robust sustainable city.
Kevin Dahl was a founding member of Native Seeds/Search which has spun off several long-lasting retail operations. He is also on the board of the Desert Museum which brings tourists from around the world. It has helped make Tucson a world class city and enriches all of our lives.
Rosemary Bolza
Midtown
