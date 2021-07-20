 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Addressing Climate Change Addresses poverty
View Comments

Letter: Addressing Climate Change Addresses poverty

  • Comments

I was disappointed that the Star’s ward 3 endorsement implied addressing climate change will not alleviate poverty but that “Business and economic development " will. Addressing climate change will create long lasting meaningful work. Addressing climate change addresses poverty by improving the environment and health of those that now live in areas of heat island and industrial pollution. By themselves business and economic development have created boom and bust cycles that do little to building a robust sustainable city.

Kevin Dahl was a founding member of Native Seeds/Search which has spun off several long-lasting retail operations. He is also on the board of the Desert Museum which brings tourists from around the world. It has helped make Tucson a world class city and enriches all of our lives.

Rosemary Bolza

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: CRT

The critics of critical race theory should take what Holocaust survivor Esther Bejarano said to heart. “ You are not guilty of what happened b…

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona recount

I am appalled and dismayed by the madness of Arizona’s recounting election ballots based on certain Republican legislator’s delusion which are…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News