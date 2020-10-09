Letter: Addressing the Teacher Shortage

In response to a recent guest opinion about requirements for teaching, I would like to clarify that the University of Arizona offers numerous four-year bachelor’s degrees that offer high quality preparation for teaching. In the College of Education, undergraduates have a choice of elementary, early childhood, and special education bachelor’s degrees. We also have several alternative certification programs in secondary education. In addition, the College of Education is working with several Southern Arizona school districts, including Nogales Unified School District, to enable residents in those districts to complete an elementary education bachelor’s degree with a stipend of $1000 per month and full tuition support. Our programs focus on connections with students, commitment to community, and strong content backgrounds. We are actively working on the teacher shortage by recruiting from within school districts, helping those who are passionate about teaching earn a teaching credential and degree. Please visit our website or contact us for more information about our programs.
Marcy Wood
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!