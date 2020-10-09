 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Addressing the Teacher Shortage
View Comments

Letter: Addressing the Teacher Shortage

In response to a recent guest opinion about requirements for teaching, I would like to clarify that the University of Arizona offers numerous four-year bachelor’s degrees that offer high quality preparation for teaching. In the College of Education, undergraduates have a choice of elementary, early childhood, and special education bachelor’s degrees. We also have several alternative certification programs in secondary education. In addition, the College of Education is working with several Southern Arizona school districts, including Nogales Unified School District, to enable residents in those districts to complete an elementary education bachelor’s degree with a stipend of $1000 per month and full tuition support. Our programs focus on connections with students, commitment to community, and strong content backgrounds. We are actively working on the teacher shortage by recruiting from within school districts, helping those who are passionate about teaching earn a teaching credential and degree. Please visit our website or contact us for more information about our programs.

Marcy Wood

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

Local-issues

Letter: Support for McSally

I used to believe that Mark Kelly was just a one-issue/no-gun candidate, but after closely following his campaign I now sadly understand that …

Local-issues

Letter: 2020 Election

I am a refugee. First from the Democrat party and second, from the Republican party. I have been a registered Independent as a party of one fo…

Local-issues

Letter: pedestrians

There has got to be something done about the streets of Tucson when it becomes to pedestrians. Every day you hear about some one getting kille…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News