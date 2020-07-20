Letter: Adelita is the best choice
Letter: Adelita is the best choice

On August 4th, those of us who live in Pima County Supervisory District 5 will have the opportunity to choose a Democratic candidate. For a number of years, that choice has been clear; we have chosen Richard Elias. Richard did a superb job as a Pima County supervisor, and his untimely passing leaves an enormous hole in our community.

We need to choose a candidate who can best fill that hole. That is clearly Adelita Grijalva. As a long-time conservationist, I know that Adelita understands the importance of environmental protection. One of the most important reasons to live in Pima County is the magnificent Sonoran Desert that surrounds us. The Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan has played a significant role in protecting the desert and Adelita has pledged to preserve and expand the Plan. Be sure to vote on August 4th and, if you live in District 5, honor Richard Elias' legacy by voting for Adelita Grijalva.

Gayle Hartmann

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

