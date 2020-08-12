Letter: ADHS Return to School Metrics

First I would like to applaud the Arizona Daily Star for their regular reporting on state and county metrics related to COVID-19. Recently the Arizona Department of Health Services has provided recommended benchmarks for relatively safe reopening of schools in Arizona. It would be helpful to parents and educators for the Star to add a section to either their daily or weekly reporting detailing where we are in Pima County compared to these established targets. Please consider making this data more accessible to the public.
Katherine Prewitt
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!