Letter: Adi Barnes
Letter: Adi Barnes

In regards to the letter claiming that Coach Barnes needs to apologize for the gesture that was caught on ESPN. Would the author have crafted such a righteous letter if Coach Miller or Coach Fisch had done a similar gesture. Would there be the “escándalo" if U CONN'S Geno Auriemma had done it? Coach Barnes if you are reading this keep up the passion and the fire that makes our team dangerous. Most of all ignore the haters and Taylor Swift would say "Haters going to Hate"

BEAR DOWN

Gabriel M Bustamante

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

