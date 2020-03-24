Letter: Adia Barnes Already Coach of the Year
View Comments

Letter: Adia Barnes Already Coach of the Year

I had the pleasure to attend the Women's PAC-12 Tournament , before the cancelation of the NCAA tournament and watched with joy, the work of Coach Barnes and her team. And magic can happen: as I was leaving the arena, I ran into an ASU fan , who had just watched his team lose to the California Bears. I attempted to console him and he quickly, said, "Adia Barnes is Coach of the Year and she was robbed " As she is one of the four national semi finalist for Naismith award, I think he is write

I thanked him and left to my seat. After 40 years of watch the UofA teams, I have never had an ASU fan do that. Congratulate our team. Coach Barnes took a sad program , brought international players and young women who had that spark to learn and work hard.

Four years later , we have a champion: Adia Barnes is Coach of the Year

Margarita Bernal

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Local economy

Friday, a work day for most, I went shopping for some essentials. Traffic was heavy. Parking lots were full. I had to think for a moment, was …

Local-issues

Letter: Ballet Tucson

Thank you Ballet Tucson on two counts. First, you did not cancel your Spring Festival and second, you provided a spectacular and flawless perf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News