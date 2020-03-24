Letter: Adia Barnes Already Coach of the Year

I had the pleasure to attend the Women's PAC-12 Tournament , before the cancelation of the NCAA tournament and watched with joy, the work of Coach Barnes and her team. And magic can happen: as I was leaving the arena, I ran into an ASU fan , who had just watched his team lose to the California Bears. I attempted to console him and he quickly, said, "Adia Barnes is Coach of the Year and she was robbed " As she is one of the four national semi finalist for Naismith award, I think he is write
I thanked him and left to my seat. After 40 years of watch the UofA teams, I have never had an ASU fan do that. Congratulate our team. Coach Barnes took a sad program , brought international players and young women who had that spark to learn and work hard.
Four years later , we have a champion: Adia Barnes is Coach of the Year
Margarita Bernal
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!