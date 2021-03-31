 Skip to main content
Letter: Adia Barnes
Letter: Adia Barnes

I was in Dayton 23 years ago to watch Arizona's first Sweet Sixteen game and Adia Barnes' last as a Wildcat. The loss to UConn was disappointing, but the joy of that season has stayed with me ever since.

Imagine my delight to see that phenomenal player develop into an elite head coach, one who is leading us to a rematch with UConn in the Final Four. Oh, my goodness, this is so much fun! Best of all, there are many more seasons yet to come.

Bear Down!

Scott McKinzie

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

