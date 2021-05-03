 Skip to main content
Letter: Adia Barnes
Letter: Adia Barnes

In the last few days, Adia Barnes has built on her championship game achievement by signing two top-notch transfers that promise to maintain a high caliber of play for the Wildcats. These young women publicly commented as to why they chose Arizona citing Adia's empathy, concern, commitment, humility, passion and her devotion to our community and our university.

Could Tucson and the U of A have a more outstanding representative? One only needs to consider the words and actions of these outstanding student athletes to know the answer. If you need any further proof (and have yet to become a fan), seek out the articles being written and the praise being given by journalists, experts and a former president.

Adia Barnes is the hottest name in women's basketball coaching, and Baylor University has an opening that will pay their new head coach four times what Adia is presently earning.

President Robbins, are you really going to pay Coach Barnes a small fraction of what her less successful peers earn?

Scott McKinzie

Northeast side

Catch the latest in Opinion

