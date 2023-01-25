Letter: Adios Bill Walton

Yes it is time for Bill Walton to go. Announcers are there to cover game action and stories about the athletes and their programs. I am so tired of having to listen to Walton's World. Full of weird references to his world full of things and events not related to the game they are there to cover. The executives of ESPN and FOX need to decide. Do they want us as viewers not listeners, cause a lot us have reached the point we can't take any more of Walton and have to turn the sound off. Or do they want us to view and listen to the game and the commercials. Please decide.