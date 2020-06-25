Letter: Adios Senor Villa

I understand the sentiments for removing statues and monuments that celebrate a dishonorable period in our country's history. I totally agree with the letter writer who advocates for getting rid of the Pancho Villa statue from its place of honor in downtown Tucson. As I navigated the area for work and play, I could never figure out why Tucson erected a statue of a criminal who crossed the border and killed American citizens. I get that Mexico gifted it to us, but I think it's time for a relocation. There are some nice spots down by the Los Reales landfill which would seem much more appropriate. I'd be happy to help! I have plenty of time these days, let me know!
Milo Borich
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!