Letter: ADIS argument used as Arizona House votes to let businesses ignore mask mandates

I am writing in response to the 5 March 2021 article by Howard Fischer Capitol Media Service entitled “ADIS argument used as Arizona House votes to let businesses ignore mask mandates”. As a customer I wouldn’t eat if an employee isn't wearing a mask. It plays a big role as an employee to wear a mask because they aren’t only serving you and your family as well with other families as well. For a business owner it is important for them to keep their customers safe and for them making a rule to not wear a mask is putting them at risk. “I have had friends die of COVID,” said Osbrone, businesses should look at the world and see how many people have died due to this pandemic and they shouldn’t want to keep increasing the numbers. To all the owners of a restaurant or any business place, would you rather just follow the requirement to wear a mask or have your business close down?
Monique Velarde
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.