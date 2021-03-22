 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: ADIS argument used as Arizona House votes to let businesses ignore mask mandates
View Comments

Letter: ADIS argument used as Arizona House votes to let businesses ignore mask mandates

  • Comments

I am writing in response to the 5 March 2021 article by Howard Fischer Capitol Media Service entitled “ADIS argument used as Arizona House votes to let businesses ignore mask mandates”. As a customer I wouldn’t eat if an employee isn't wearing a mask. It plays a big role as an employee to wear a mask because they aren’t only serving you and your family as well with other families as well. For a business owner it is important for them to keep their customers safe and for them making a rule to not wear a mask is putting them at risk. “I have had friends die of COVID,” said Osbrone, businesses should look at the world and see how many people have died due to this pandemic and they shouldn’t want to keep increasing the numbers. To all the owners of a restaurant or any business place, would you rather just follow the requirement to wear a mask or have your business close down?

Monique Velarde

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Dell Urich Zoo?

I have lived in Tucson since 1968. I think the city of Tucson should give the Randolph Dell Urich (South) golf course to the Reid Park Zoo. Ye…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News