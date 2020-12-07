Letter: Administering Covid 19 Vaccine

Very soon local communities will have the huge task of administering Covid vaccine to the population. The volume of people needing this injection will overwhelm Physician offices and Pharmacies. There are many people in this community that would be willing to administer and assist with this dosing but can not because of licensing requirements. I am retired and my license has expired, but I would like to put my training to use, as would many retired professionals
Perhaps our legislature could allow trained people to assist, this time.
Michael Ullery
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!