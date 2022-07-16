 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: ADOPTION

  • Comments

Abortion is all over the media. What about plan B, Adoption?? For a young woman who finds herself pregnant for any of the many possible reasons, there is another choice, Adoption. There are many adoption agencies in Arizona. One is the adoptionchoicesofarizona.org. If you can NOT support a baby in your life, for any reason, these people will provide a birth mother counselor, plus financial, emotional and other needed support. This is before, during and after birth. They want to provide help, without judgement, to you during your crisis. Most important however, is that they want to save the LIFE of the baby, your baby. There are many childless couples that want to give your baby a secure and loving home and life. Think about it, a Win--Win!!

We have many adopted relatives in our greater family, and they did win.

Thomas Bohan

Foothills

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. …

Letter: Covid is still here

You don't have to be a Trumpeteer or a fellow-traveller to think and act like a fascist. You can thumb your nose at Covid precautions. Perhaps…

Letter: Arizonans Under Attack

At best, we expect our elected representatives to protect our rights and improve our lives. At the very least, we expect them to do us no harm…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News