Letter: ADOPTION

Abortion is all over the media. What about plan B, Adoption?? For a young woman who finds herself pregnant for any of the many possible reasons, there is another choice, Adoption. There are many adoption agencies in Arizona. One is the adoptionchoicesofarizona.org. If you can NOT support a baby in your life, for any reason, these people will provide a birth mother counselor, plus financial, emotional and other needed support. This is before, during and after birth. They want to provide help, without judgement, to you during your crisis. Most important however, is that they want to save the LIFE of the baby, your baby. There are many childless couples that want to give your baby a secure and loving home and life. Think about it, a Win--Win!!