Letter: ADOT access to register to vote/address change

Re: the Jan. 7 article "New address system aims to aid AZ voters."
This article talks about the changes being made to ADOT making it easy to change your address for your license and voter registration. It reminded me of how upset I was back in November 2018 when I had to renew by license and saw that you could automatically register to vote and select mail-in ballots for life. No one was verifying whether you were of age or an American citizen. They had a disclaimer on the bottom of the form that says submitting a false registration is a felony. The only applications/renewals that were checked were those applying for a 'travel id' but you don't have to get a travel id, so basically no one is checking these people. What a shame! Everyone was so concerned about Russians impacting our elections, what happens when we have people from many countries, who will now be able to get a license and vote.
Linda Hammond
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.