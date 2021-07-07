 Skip to main content
Letter: ADOT'S DMV Doing Business More & More Like a Bank
Re: the June 13 article "Lawmaker: Scrap vehicle registration fee now."

As we know most banks have a fee for just about anything you can think of and then some. Four years ago a $32 Safety fee was levied upon every Arizona resident that registers a vehicle. Legislators and ADOT indicated that this fee would help DPS. Has it? Has there been an audit showing just exactly where all of this money went and what it helped? I contacted the Arizona Automobile Dealers Association to get their view and opinion on this matter and what if anything they planned to do about it and I received no response at all. Many of you may not know this but ADOT will now hold your paper title hostage until a $4 fee is paid to them. There's also a glitch in ADOT's system where you will receive a notice that you do not have insurance on your vehicle, when in reality you do and have had insurance all along.

The ADOT way is paying more fees while receiving sub-par service.

Max LaPlante

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

