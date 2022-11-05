Letter: Ads by "Citizens for Sanity" are Disinformation

Re: the Nov. 3 paid ad on page A5.

Shame on the Star for repeatedly publishing ads from "Citizens for Sanity" spouting disinformation just before the election. The group is led by the notorious white nationalist Stephen Miller, an ex-Trump White House aide.

Miller is responsible for the policy of separating families at the border. Miller also plotted with Trump to stage the January 6 attempted coup at the Capitol.

The Miller group’s Nov. 3 ad is noxious misinformation, saying, “Mark Kelly = Open Borders.” This is blatantly false. Kelly called for $100 million for extra Border Patrol hiring and $1.2 billion for border management.

Noted for their smug sarcasm, the Miller “Sanity” group also ran an ad in the Star saying, “Don’t be a racist cisgender colonizer,” and then attacked Kelly.

The Daily Star must stop running ads from a white nationalist group. Don’t sell us readers out for thirty pieces of silver.

Larry Bodine

Foothills