Re: the July 27 article "Seniors swelter; owner of care home arrested."
I was saddened though not surprised to read about an adult care home with no AC and 103-temps. Thank God for the nurse who called the emergency into 911. My mother lived in adult care homes in Tucson the last years of her life and encountered issues. In one place they'd set up a separate AC/Heating unit in her room, connected to power through multiple extension cords. Both a trip hazard and electrically unsafe.
At another home, the temps in her room hit 89 degrees and, when I complained, I was told too bad, the AC wasn't strong enough to reach my mom's area. Staff were a mixed bag, some competent and caring, others not so much. On several occasions, there was no one on duty who could speak English, resulting in concerning communication issues around medication. The cost of this "care" was over $50,000 a year. The adult care industry desperately needs closer monitoring to protect vulnerable residents from abuse and neglect.
Rebecca Cook
Midtown
