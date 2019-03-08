I've come to expect the Letters to the Editor to be dominated by anti-Trump diatribes, but the March 7 edition was an embarrassment to anyone, regardless of political leanings. Begin with the crudely drawn and pointless cartoon, then descend into these gems: 1) a reader claims that he thought the dummy launched toward the moon was the president, and 2) another reader objects to the idea of "recreational" marijuana and muses about competitive leagues of pot users.
Does anyone at the Star really think that publishing this tripe contributes in any way to adult exchange of ideas?
Jerrod Mason
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.