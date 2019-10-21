Young people are profoundly scared about climate change and we need to look no further than the recent emotional comments by a 16-yr-old Swedish girl.
When I was a child in the 1950/60’s we had classroom drills to get under our desks to protect ourselves from the looming USSR nuclear attack. I was also profoundly scared. Apparently this preparation, albeit ludicrous, I would make me feel safe. What my young impressionable mind heard was that there was no need study hard because I would be dead in ten years.
Nuclear holocaust has been usurped by climate apocalypse and once again children are being told that the end is near.
Using fear to promote any political agenda with a child is wrong, especially in the classroom. Let children be children. The right message is no message.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
