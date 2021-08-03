 Skip to main content
Letter: ADUs and J Hoffman opinion
Letter: ADUs and J Hoffman opinion

Re: the Aug. 1 article "Allowing new casitas on residential lots helps home owners, community."

As usual I disagree with Johnathan Hoffman. He extolls the virtues of the City of Tucson's ADU (accessory dwelling unit) proposed ordinance and mentions none of the drawbacks.

Hoffman fails to mention the problems with absentee (often anonymous) landlords, short-term rentals, parking, architectural style, etc. With the TPD not responding to noise complaints, how do these problems get settled with more people living in a smaller area? Nothing in the proposal deals with these issues.

Could it be that Hoffman does not live in a neighborhood where ADUs could cause these problems? Maybe he lives in a historic district or one with an HOA. This ordinance, as it stands, leaves out those areas. Just asking.....

Steve Poe

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

