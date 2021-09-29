 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: ADUs Need Study Before Changing the Code Not After
View Comments

Letter: ADUs Need Study Before Changing the Code Not After

  • Comments

Scott Clark at Tucson City Planning desperately wants to change the ordinance for how many homes are allowed on our properties and how big, doing away with all R-1 zoning, and he's succeeding so far. If changed, it IS NOT REVERSIBLE due to State of AZ laws. Reasons given are affordability and aging in place. Cons he's not acknowledging include: market driven rents, increase in crime, code issues, investor owned homes and vacation rentals, locking out family buyers. HOAs will not be affected because of their covenants. The City also wants amnesty for ADUs without permits, putting our most vulnerable and elderly at risk. Core neighborhoods already have up to 90% rental, plentiful code issues, and higher crime, and this change would be the final dagger. Any ADU changes should be in a trial neighborhood to see what works and doesn't. Clark is also fine moving forward with less than 1/15th of 1% of residents weighing in. It's irresponsible and dictatorial.

Lois Pawlak

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: The phony audit

Its about over. the courts have ruled on the records and the phony audit wasting time and money is about to implode on the anti democratic rep…

Local-issues

Letter: Pothole Fiesta

It has come to my attention that the neglect of our roads in Tucson has proven to be detrimental to drivers. Dangerous potholes lurk on every …

Local-issues

Letter: city council raises

What we are paying our city council here in Tucson is an embarrassment: $36K to the mayor and $24K to councilors. We lag far behind the seven …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News