Letter: ADUs Need Study Before Changing the Code Not After

Scott Clark at Tucson City Planning desperately wants to change the ordinance for how many homes are allowed on our properties and how big, doing away with all R-1 zoning, and he's succeeding so far. If changed, it IS NOT REVERSIBLE due to State of AZ laws. Reasons given are affordability and aging in place. Cons he's not acknowledging include: market driven rents, increase in crime, code issues, investor owned homes and vacation rentals, locking out family buyers. HOAs will not be affected because of their covenants. The City also wants amnesty for ADUs without permits, putting our most vulnerable and elderly at risk. Core neighborhoods already have up to 90% rental, plentiful code issues, and higher crime, and this change would be the final dagger. Any ADU changes should be in a trial neighborhood to see what works and doesn't. Clark is also fine moving forward with less than 1/15th of 1% of residents weighing in. It's irresponsible and dictatorial.
Lois Pawlak
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.