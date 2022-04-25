 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Advocacy journalism at the AZ Daily Star

The AZ Daily Star is the only daily in print newspaper for the Tucson metro area. It has a monopoly here. Unfortunately it is run by Democrat progressives, who use it to advocate political views on issues such as illegal immigration, climate change, race, equity, and "gun violence." Stories, columns and cartoons done on these issues and more contain their Democrat progressive advocacy viewpoints, not unbiased just the facts journalism. Their advocacy shows during elections when they overwhelmingly endorse Democrat candidates for office. In the last election they endorsed Biden, Kelly, Grijalva, Kirkpatrick, and O'Halleran. They likely will endorse Democrats again this coming November election. The Star could expand its readership and revenues by just reporting the news, refraining from partisan candidate endorsements and not using events to advocate its political positions. They worry about being bought out by some hedge fund, but maybe if they were more profitable that would not happen. But, asking the Star to change is like asking a zebra to change its stripes.

Bradford Davis

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

