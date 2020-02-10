Letter: Aerial fireworks

When reading my morning paper Thursday, I see where a Republican Senator from Sierra Vista wants to allow the residents of Pima and Maricopa Counties to shoot off aerial fireworks. Did this guy fall out of a tree on his head? The dangers of this are numerous, including, but not limited to , setting fire to the drought stricken areas of these counties, the fright it causes the animals leading to an overcrowding of the local animal shelters, and just plain nuisance from the noise they cause. The local fireworks displays each year are accompanied by fire engines to douse any related fires. Are these people going to pay to have a fire engine stand by for them? Those of us who have these concerns are imploring the lawmakers to vote down this ridiculous idea!
Pamela Heskett
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.