Letter: Aerial fireworks
View Comments

Letter: Aerial fireworks

When reading my morning paper Thursday, I see where a Republican Senator from Sierra Vista wants to allow the residents of Pima and Maricopa Counties to shoot off aerial fireworks. Did this guy fall out of a tree on his head? The dangers of this are numerous, including, but not limited to , setting fire to the drought stricken areas of these counties, the fright it causes the animals leading to an overcrowding of the local animal shelters, and just plain nuisance from the noise they cause. The local fireworks displays each year are accompanied by fire engines to douse any related fires. Are these people going to pay to have a fire engine stand by for them? Those of us who have these concerns are imploring the lawmakers to vote down this ridiculous idea!

Pamela Heskett

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Local-issues

Letter: Recycling

Why does a metropolitan area the size of Tucson and the surrounding cities and towns, not have at least a basic convenient drop off recycling system?

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News