 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: AF changes to flight rules
View Comments

Letter: AF changes to flight rules

  • Comments

Re: the Jan. 29 article "AF seeks to change flight rules in AZ zones."

I was concerned about reading this article.

While the Air Force says it needs to "optimize training", these rules changes will have massive consequences. For example, if the changes are allowed, some areas will only have sleep from midnight to 6 a.m. Other areas will have sleep only from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Also, some supersonic speeds may be allowed down to 5000 feet above sea level from 30,000 feet. Tombstone is 4541 feet above sea level. Morenci is 4741. Airplanes that fly over the city of Tucson are a few hundred feet above ground. Imagine the horrifying sonic boom noise if these same planes were flying supersonic speeds over Tucson. That's how it would be for Tombstone, Morenci and other affected areas. And these changes would help the F-35 be stationed at DM.

Civilians are supposed to control the military, but these changes would allow the military to control civilians' lives.

Write your federal representatives to stop this travesty.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: More Finchem Folly

Arizona's Republican legislators are sadly among the leaders in wanting to enact laws restricting voter rights. The latest example is HB2596, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News