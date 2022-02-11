Letter: AF changes to flight rules

Re: the Jan. 29 article "AF seeks to change flight rules in AZ zones."
I was concerned about reading this article.
While the Air Force says it needs to "optimize training", these rules changes will have massive consequences. For example, if the changes are allowed, some areas will only have sleep from midnight to 6 a.m. Other areas will have sleep only from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Also, some supersonic speeds may be allowed down to 5000 feet above sea level from 30,000 feet. Tombstone is 4541 feet above sea level. Morenci is 4741. Airplanes that fly over the city of Tucson are a few hundred feet above ground. Imagine the horrifying sonic boom noise if these same planes were flying supersonic speeds over Tucson. That's how it would be for Tombstone, Morenci and other affected areas. And these changes would help the F-35 be stationed at DM.
Civilians are supposed to control the military, but these changes would allow the military to control civilians' lives.
Write your federal representatives to stop this travesty.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.