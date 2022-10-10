Letter: Affordable Housing

Why should Governor Ducey proclaim a state of emergency on affordable housing?
Technically, affordable housing means rent plus utilities cost up to 30% of your income(1). But nearly half of Arizonans pay more than this, and 3 in 4 very low-income families can’t find affordable and available units. With increased financial stress, renters are forced to choose between paying rent and buying food, fixing that flat tire, or going to the doctor, increasing their risk of preventable illnesses. Rental hikes disproportionately affect our most vulnerable neighbors: low-income individuals, seniors, people with disabilities, veterans, and communities of color(2).
Declaring a state of emergency on affordable housing will do three things: it will make federal funds available to build more rental units, push legislators to pass rental price cap policies, and incentivize landlords who adhere to them.
This is an emergency. Let's start calling it that.
Kerry Johnson
North side
