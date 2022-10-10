Letter: Affordable Housing

Technically, affordable housing means rent plus utilities cost up to 30% of your income(1). But nearly half of Arizonans pay more than this, and 3 in 4 very low-income families can’t find affordable and available units. With increased financial stress, renters are forced to choose between paying rent and buying food, fixing that flat tire, or going to the doctor, increasing their risk of preventable illnesses. Rental hikes disproportionately affect our most vulnerable neighbors: low-income individuals, seniors, people with disabilities, veterans, and communities of color(2).