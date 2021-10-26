Letter: Affordable housing

My thoughts for a simple solution to the housing crisis currently exploding in Tucson, and sweeping through large cities across the country due to high rents for people of modest means.
First: All permits for new construction of multifamily buildings require the builder to make a minimum of 40% of units available to individuals with incomes below $60,000. (25% of the tenant's gross income or $15,000 per year) This amount must include all utilities.
Second: Any time an existing complex with 30 or more units changes ownership, the new owners should be required to follow the same guidelines. In both cases, rents going forward on these units must never increase more than the rate of inflation.
There are other issues to be addressed, but the basic template would ease the current shortage of affordable housing. Hardworking families should be entitled to live with dignity.
Morton Cederbaum
Green Valley
