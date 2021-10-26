 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Affordable housing
View Comments

Letter: Affordable housing

  • Comments

My thoughts for a simple solution to the housing crisis currently exploding in Tucson, and sweeping through large cities across the country due to high rents for people of modest means.

First: All permits for new construction of multifamily buildings require the builder to make a minimum of 40% of units available to individuals with incomes below $60,000. (25% of the tenant's gross income or $15,000 per year) This amount must include all utilities.

Second: Any time an existing complex with 30 or more units changes ownership, the new owners should be required to follow the same guidelines. In both cases, rents going forward on these units must never increase more than the rate of inflation.

There are other issues to be addressed, but the basic template would ease the current shortage of affordable housing. Hardworking families should be entitled to live with dignity.

Morton Cederbaum

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Shadow of a Doubt

I just completed my City and County election ballots and am filled with uncertainty. Will cyber criminals alter local voting machines? Will ri…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News