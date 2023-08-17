Tucson Developers: If y'all would just get rid of zoning, safety, and density rules we would build more affordable housing.

Also Tucson developers: This roach infested 500 square foot studio apartment with the bathroom down the hall is a steal at just $850 a month!

In other words, If Tucson really wants to address the housing problem, Tucson needs to stop looking towards those that not only created out of control housing costs in the first place but have little to no incentive to really stop it.