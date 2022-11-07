Letter: Afraid to debate?

I see Kari Lake and others are trying to paint Katie Hobbs as a coward for not debating her. Kari Lake is trying to impress Trump she is his biggest fan.

Katie Hobbs is being smart and is taking the high road. Her opponent Ms. Lake will lie, make stuff up and relentlessly attack her. Why should she put up with that?

If we look at the big picture what is it really all about? Are we choosing a talk show host or a governor? For talk show host vote Kari Lake and for governor vote Katie Hobbs.

Robert McNeil

Midtown